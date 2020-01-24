Storm Center Update- Friday AM, January 24th

Good Morning! We have some slick spots on the roads this morning due to the light snow the past 24 hours. Add to that some melting and refreezing activity from day to night, and it adds up to some extra caution as you drive this morning. You can see the snow removal in Watertown early on this Friday.

Futurecast looks limited on moisture the next 24 hours, but clouds will remain thick across the central east. We do see a small piece of moisture moving across the region this weekend. This may involve some light rain for the west and perhaps some light snow in the east.

We are in between storm systems for now. Another one will enter the plains by late Monday and Tuesday. So far, this system doesn’t look any stronger than it did yesterday. The faster it moves, the less moisture we’ll see.

Mild weather will stick around the rest of the month. You can see very little chance here the next 10 days.

Speaking of little change, the highs today will close to the morning temps in eastern KELOLAND. 40s are expected in the far west.

Tonight will hold in the teens in most areas with cloudy skies.

Temperatures look about the same tomorrow, but sunshine will be limited.

The status quo will continue into the 7 day forecast. Some rain or snow could develop again late Monday into Tuesday next week.