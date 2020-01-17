Storm Center Update- Friday AM, January 17th

1  of  94
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Active Generations Agar-Blunt-Onida School District ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool American Lutheran Church Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Brookings Activity Center Carroll Institute Celebrate Community Church City of Adrian, MN City of Alcester City of Armour City of Baltic City of Beresford City of Canton City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of Fulda City of Harrisburg City of Hartford City of Lennox City of Parkston City of Springfield City of Valley Springs City of Wagner City of Worthington Clay County, SD, Courthouse Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal Dakota Senior Meals, Gregory SD Dakota State University Dakota Wesleyan Dupree ELC-Pipestone Ellsworth, MN EmBe Family Service Inc. Fifth Judicial Circuit Court First Baptist Children's Center First Lutheran Preschool Academy First Presbyterian Church Fit My Feet Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Government Habitat For Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls Hutchinson County Courthouse Keystone Treatment Center/KeySolutions EAP Kingsbury Emergency Management LifeScape Lifescape Adult Services Lower Brule Lutheran Social Services of SD Main Street Center McCook County Offices Miner County Minnehaha County Administration Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Jackson Minnesota West-Luverne Minnesota West-Pipestone Minnesota West-Worthington Mitchell Meals on Wheels Mitchell Tech Mount Marty College Mount Marty College-Watertown Nobles County Northwest Iowa CC NOVAK SANITARY SERVICES Our Saviors Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Rock County Opportunities ROCS Dining Services- Avon, S.D. Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Sioux Falls YMCA Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Dakota Urban Indian Health Southeast Tech Southwest State Stewarts School of Hairstyling The Compass Center Todd County School District Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.v Trail King - Mitchell Turner County Courthouse USF Volunteers of America, Dakotas W. Keeble Health Center Wagner senior meals Washington Pavilion Westbrook Walnut Grove Activities Your Unique Salon

Storm Center Update- Friday AM, January 17th

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Morning! Snow continues to expand to the north this morning as winds increase from the south. Travel conditions will deteriorate through the day as snowfall rate increase at time to 1-2 inches per hour in southeastern KELOLAND.

Winter storm warnings are posted in red today and a winter weather advisory is in blue.

These headlines change to blizzard warnings tomorrow for much of eastern KELOLAND. This will be a ground blizzard with winds gusting over 50 mph at times.

Our snow forecast remains heaviest east of the James Valley. 4-8 inches is likely in the Sioux Falls area.

You can see the timeline on Futurecast. We expect snow to expand to the north through the day. The heaviest snow will fall before 3pm in Sioux Falls. There will be a lull in the system this evening for many as the winds switch to the northwest. A new burst of light snow could develop with that change in the weather, but the winds will be top story by morning with blizzard conditions in rural areas.

Take a look at the latest wind forecast. You can see the strong south winds today, followed by the calm transition zone this evening, and ending with a blast of arctic cold for tomorrow. Gusts could even surpass 50mph in a few areas.

Temperatures will steadily warm today, reaching 30 by this evening in Sioux Falls. Even Aberdeen will reach 30 before the bottom drops out tonight.

Winds will dramatically increase overnight as readings fall through the single digits.

Prepare for blowing and drifting snow tomorrow with temps holding steady or falling, even with some sunshine.

Sunday looks very cold with highs below zero. Monday won’t be much better, but warmer weather will arrive by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests