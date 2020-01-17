Storm Center Update- Friday AM, January 17th

Good Morning! Snow continues to expand to the north this morning as winds increase from the south. Travel conditions will deteriorate through the day as snowfall rate increase at time to 1-2 inches per hour in southeastern KELOLAND.

Winter storm warnings are posted in red today and a winter weather advisory is in blue.

These headlines change to blizzard warnings tomorrow for much of eastern KELOLAND. This will be a ground blizzard with winds gusting over 50 mph at times.

Our snow forecast remains heaviest east of the James Valley. 4-8 inches is likely in the Sioux Falls area.

You can see the timeline on Futurecast. We expect snow to expand to the north through the day. The heaviest snow will fall before 3pm in Sioux Falls. There will be a lull in the system this evening for many as the winds switch to the northwest. A new burst of light snow could develop with that change in the weather, but the winds will be top story by morning with blizzard conditions in rural areas.

Take a look at the latest wind forecast. You can see the strong south winds today, followed by the calm transition zone this evening, and ending with a blast of arctic cold for tomorrow. Gusts could even surpass 50mph in a few areas.

Temperatures will steadily warm today, reaching 30 by this evening in Sioux Falls. Even Aberdeen will reach 30 before the bottom drops out tonight.

Winds will dramatically increase overnight as readings fall through the single digits.

Prepare for blowing and drifting snow tomorrow with temps holding steady or falling, even with some sunshine.

Sunday looks very cold with highs below zero. Monday won’t be much better, but warmer weather will arrive by the middle of next week.