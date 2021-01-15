Storm Center Update- Friday AM, January 15th

Winter weather headlines will continue to highlight blowing snow today across parts of eastern KELOLAND. The map below shows the headlines as of 7am, with a winter weather advisory for the Sioux Falls area and blizzard warnings shaded in white. Travel should avoided in the blizzard area today and exercise caution in the advisory zone when on the roads.

You can see the peak wind gusts today have been 50-60 mph in many locations.

The blowing snow can be seen on our Sanford-Pentagon Live Cam just before 7am. Numerous areas of snow and ice are clinging to the roads.

Bands of snow will continue to pivot back into KELOLAND around an upper level low pressure area to our east. Expect a gradual decrease in the snow coverage into the afternoon.

Futurecast shows the hour-by-hour progression of the wind and snow today. You’ll notice the wind number decrease more tonight across KELOLAND and the wind speeds will be much better tomorrow. Expect up to an additional 1″ possible today in Sioux Falls with 2-3″ possible across parts of SW MN and NW IA.

Temperatures today will stay mild for this time of year, but the wind is making it feel much colder.

Again, the wind speeds will relax tonight and temperatures will fall into the mid and upper teens east, with 20s west. The clouds will hold in most areas.

Skies should become partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow with highs in the 40s west and upper 20s over the new snow covered areas in the east.

The 7 day forecast continues to show above normal temperatures into next week with another chance of light snow by Monday.