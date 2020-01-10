Storm Center Update- Friday AM, January 10th

Good Morning! We are tracking snow today across KELOLAND. Most of it is light and fluffy in nature, but be alert to slick roads as this system continues to track to the southeast.

These areas of snow on VIPIR are tracking quickly to the east. The returns are most enhanced in the areas of darkest blue.

You can see our latest update on Futurecast shows the snow quickly moving to the southeast during the early afternoon. Cold air will win tonight and temperatures will be we

Snow totals will be in the “nuisance” range in many areas.

Tonight will be very cold with -19 forecast in Aberdeen. Stay warm!

Tomorrow will be very cold in the east, but Rapid City will moderate during the day.

Next week will be warmer by Monday, but it won’t last. We are already targeting the coldest air of the season by Thursday. Take a look at a side by side comparison of the European vs. American models for overnight lows.

The 7 day reveals the ups and downs in the forecast. Stay tuned.