Storm Center Update- Friday AM, February 7th

Good Morning! Light snow is ending this morning as colder air moves in from the north. The weekend will feature another round of snow and new winter storm watches have been posted north and east of Sioux Falls. This watch includes Brookings, Marshall, and Jackson, MN for Saturday night into Sunday morning.

You can see the decreasing clouds today on Futurecast, a trend that will bring us into Saturday morning. However, snow will increase quickly late Saturday and will continue into early Sunday.

Our first look at snow projections shows a swath of 4-8″ in SW MN, with lesser amounts toward Sioux Falls. The nature of this narrow band of snow suggests any slight change in the storm track will impact the forecast amounts.

The map below breaks down the chances of 1″, 3″ and 6″ of snow in the region. You can see the higher chances match the winter storm watch area.

It doesn’t look too cold this weekend. Highs should be in the lower 30s for Sioux Falls tomorrow and mid 40s in Rapid City.

A closer look at today features chilly temperatures as north winds continue 5-15 mph. Light snow chances will end as well.

Tonight will be cold in the northeast, with -3 in Aberdeen.

Once the snow chance departs on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday look dry and a bit warmer in the 30s. Arctic air will stay to our north for now.