Storm Center Update- Friday AM, February 5th

It’s a cold winter morning across KELOLAND. Don’t worry, we have many more coming in the days ahead!

Snow trends continue in western SD where winter weather advisories have been posted this morning for the Black Hills. We expect more snow in these same areas during the weekend.

Wind chill advisories have been posted for far northern KELOLAND including Aberdeen and Watertown tonight.

Stay warm! These numbers are plenty cold.

Futurecast will feature several chances of snow in southwestern and southern KELOLAND the next couple of days. The northeast will have the least chance of snow, but the coldest air will be found in that area.

The snow totals for the weekend look heavier for far western SD. Custer will be near 4-8″ by Sunday.

Today’s forecast is cold with highs in the teens in the east and 30s in southwestern SD.

Tonight’s lows will drop into the single digits above and below zero.

Tomorrow will be even colder with highs in the single digits

Get used to the cold! Here are the highs projected the next several days.

Therefore, expect single digits for highs until further notice!