Storm Center Update – Friday AM February 28

Today will start the warm up that will last through the weekend.

While we are starting with snow showers and fog in eastern KELOLAND, the sun will make an appearance this afternoon.

Temperatures will warm to the 30s and lower 40s. Central and western South Dakota will have more sunshine and warmer temperatures as highs get to the 40s and 50s.

We’ll bring some of the 50 degree air into southeast KELOLAND for tomorrow. If Sioux Falls hits 50 tomorrow, it will be the first 50 of the year. Of course, with the deeper snow pack north of the city, it will not be as warm.

A fast moving system will bring in thicker clouds on Sunday to result in slightly cooler temperatures. Even with the cooler temps, we’ll still be above average.

As a trough digs in the southwest United States, cooler air will come into KELOLAND. While we do have light precip in the forecast for early next week, the main part of that system will remain south of us.