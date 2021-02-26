Storm Center Update – Friday AM February 26

Your Friday is starting windy in eastern KELOLAND as southerly winds are coming in at 20-30 mph.

Wind Advisories cover eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota through the morning and into the early afternoon.

Strong winds will continue, and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures warm to the 40s and 50s this afternoon.

The weekend will feature a cooling trend as colder air starts to come in from the north. As this happens, clouds will thicken, and we’ll also watch for light rain and snow chances late in the day Saturday and Saturday night.

We’ll see how much moisture gets wrapped up in this system, but as of now snow amounts of a trace to two inches will be possible.

Highs tomorrow will reach the 30s and 40s.

It will be slightly cooler on Sunday with highs in the 30s.

Temperatures will warm after the weekend and we’ll return to the 40s and 50s for much of next week. This will happen with dry skies as the next best chance we have for precipitation is next weekend.