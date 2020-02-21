Storm Center Update- Friday AM, February 21st

Good Morning! A nice weekend is ahead in the forecast. It’s official…a car wash warning is in effect with the mild air arriving!

Snow cover will limit some of the warming north of Sioux Falls. It will be interesting to watch the snow cover map changes over the coming days.

A closer look at highs today shows 30s in the northeast, 40s in the southeast, and 50s in the west.

Futurecast reveals lots of sunshine today and more sunshine tomorrow. The wind has been stronger this morning along the Buffalo Ridge in SW MN.

The high temperature map tells the story for tomorrow with highs in the 30s in the northeast and 50s in the west and far south.

North winds on Sunday will be a little colder, but the numbers are still above normal for this time of year.

The pattern next week features more unsettled weather as a storm tracks to our south and more energy fills in by Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cycle of mild and cool weather intervals will continue through the rest of the month. The cooler weather next week will be less severe than what we saw this week.

Overall, the trend doesn’t look nearly as active as the weather 1 year ago. We’ll continue to watch the trends as March approaches.