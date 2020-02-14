Storm Center Update- Friday AM, February 14th

Stronger winds are ahead today and blowing snow will be a problem, especially in the northeast where a winter weather advisory has been posted for Peever, Summit, and Clear Lake. The wind will gust over 40 mph in these areas.

A look at the Futurecast wind map shows plenty of wind during the afternoon. The numbers will go down later tonight.

A closer look at the northeast shows a few gusts near 50mph.

The weekend is looking dry. We’ll start with mostly sunny skies today, but more clouds will move in from time to time during the weekend.

Snow chances are still ahead for Monday and Tuesday, but this system is looking more disorganized today. We still have plenty of time to watch and see if this will pose a travel problem from the Upper Midwest.

Enjoy the warmer temperatures in the west today where a few spots could get close to 50 this afternoon!

Tonight will not be as cold with lows in the 20s in most areas.

Tomorrow looks good with highs in the 30s east and 40s west and central.

Snow chances are still around on Monday and Tuesday and highs should be a little cooler, but warmer weather will likely return by day 7 and may continue late next week.