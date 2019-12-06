Storm Center Update- Friday AM, December 6th

Good Morning! Our Friday is starting out chilly with lots of clouds. We’ll see temperatures several degrees cooler than yesterday in many locations, mainly in the 20s in the east. West River areas will be warmer. Futurecast shows dry weather into Saturday, good news for any travels this weekend. The weather map starts to show a cold front by Sunday. This will deliver much colder weather next week.

Here are the highs expected for today.

Tonight should be chilly, but dry across KELOLAND. Some fog could develop West River, however.

Enjoy the mild weather on Saturday. Some areas in the south could surge to near 50.

As the cold weather arrives Monday morning, snow is in the forecast. We also think the wind will increase right along the arctic cold front, so keep checking the forecast this weekend. Monday morning could be a bit challenging with bursts of snow with the wind.

The wind chill forecast is still looking intense by Tuesday afternoon and evening. You may start hearing about wind chill headlines in the coming days.

We’ll keep the cold air through Wednesday with some moderation possible by Thursday.