Storm Center Update-Friday AM, December 27th

Good morning! We are getting ready for a major winter storm this weekend. The winter headlines early this morning feature winter storm watches for most areas of South Dakota.

Before we talk about the specifics of this storm, I want to show you the depth of water coming our way. This storm has some of the same features we talked about last winter, with the fetch of moisture extending from the tropics of the Eastern Pacific. This will really shape the extent of precipitation in the Midwest the next 72 hours.

The worst of the snow will be north and west of Sioux Falls, with strongest winds arriving on Sunday. That means we’ll be talking about a blizzard for parts of KELOLAND.

Take a look at Futurecast. Today’s weather is fine, no weather troubles on the roads. The first wave of snow and mixed precip will begin tonight and spread our way from Nebraska. The southeast will convert back to rain on Saturday, while areas in blue stay snow. Pay close attention to these rain/snow lines through Sunday. They will play a significant role in the amount of snow that falls through the duration of the storm.

I also wanted to include a bigger map to show how widespread this storm will be.

Wind gusts will be a big concern on Sunday into early Monday. Note the strongest winds stay west of Sioux Falls much of Sunday. Anything over 40 mph will produce blizzard or near blizzard conditions.

Our snowfall map through Sunday evening features over 1 foot of snow in many areas of central KELOLAND. Sioux Falls could get more after 8pm Sunday evening. We may adjust this map to account for Monday’s snow later today.

A quick look at the freezing rain forecast shows most of that falling from Brookings to Spencer. We think some this will melt on Saturday as temperatures rise above freezing.

Sleet will also fall over some of these same areas. This could cut into some of the snow totals in places like Watertown, so continue to watch this fine line as we monitor the forecast.

Today will be a good day to get ready for the storm.

It will not be all that cold tomorrow. That 34 in Sioux Falls will keep rain around during the day into the evening.

Temperatures will fall early next week as the weather quiets down toward the new year.