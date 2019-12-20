Storm Center Update- Friday AM, December 20th

Good Morning! We have some fog this morning in far northern KELOLAND where temperatures are a little cooler. We expect temperatures to stay in the 20s for Aberdeen and Watertown, but much warmer in western SD. All areas will stay dry.

Our Futurecast update shows areas of clouds moving east this morning and more dry weather into the start of the weekend.

Highs will be warmest in Rapid City today, a sign of things to come this weekend.

The forecast shows teens tonight across the east and 20s for most of western KELOLAND.

Saturday looks warmer with many areas in the 40s and 50s.

We’ll keep the warmer trend going into Sunday with highs near 60 in Rapid City.

Monday will be slightly cooler, but still dry.

Christmas Eve also looks dry, but temperatures will be slipping into the 30s.

Will there be snow by Christmas? Well, maybe. We still have a system coming out the desert southwest and we may see some light snow with that feature into the parts of the plains. It’s only a 20-30% chance right now.

Enjoy the 40s into the weekend. Even those 30s toward Christmas are above normal for this time of year.