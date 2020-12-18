Storm Center Update- Friday AM, December 18th

Good Morning! A bit of moisture is developing on KELOLAND Live Doppler HD this morning. Much of this is very light, mainly just sprinkles or flurries. We expect these trends to slide east through the day.

Temperatures are still forecast to average 20 to 30 degrees above normal by Monday into Tuesday.

The forecast looks colder by the middle of next week. Watch how this cold front slides south just before Christmas.

Light snow is still possible next week by Wednesday. It’s not a guarantee for a white Christmas, but something to watch.

Temperatures will still be above normal for this time of the year with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tonight will be chilly with lows near 8 above in Aberdeen. Sioux Falls will drop to around 10.

Tomorrow will begin to warm with highs returning to near 50 in Rapid City.

Early next week looks very mild with highs in the mid to upper 40s through Tuesday. We’ll watch that arctic cold front by Wednesday and the chance of some light snow. Stay tuned!