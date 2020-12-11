Storm Center Update- Friday AM, December 11th

The forecast still looks dry for most of KELOLAND, but snow will fall to our south the next 24 to 48 hours. You can see the developing system tracking into Nebraska.

Futurecast shows the track of that system to our east and south. We expect another system to clip Colorado on Saturday, but that snow is also forecast to miss much of KELOLAND.

There is a chance of some snow by Tuesday, but we don’t have any big storms in the 10 day forecast.

There’s plenty of cold air brewing to our north the next few days. The map below shows the depth of the cold in Canada in 10 days. We’ll watch that trend just before Christmas.

Highs today will be in the 30s for most of KELOLAND with north winds at 10-15 mph. Skies should remain mostly cloudy.

Look for lows tonight into the upper teens and lower 20s as skies stay mostly cloudy.

Tomorrow still looks cool across KELOLAND with highs in the 30s. There is a small chance of snow in the Black Hills.

The 7 day forecast is cooler, but most of these numbers are still a little above normal for this time of year. In fact, there could be some 40s late next week if the snow chances on Tuesday fail to produce any accumulation.