Storm Center Update – Friday AM August 9

BIG PICTURE:

There is an area of upper level high pressure to our south over Texas and an area of upper level low pressure to our north over the Hudson Bay. And sandwiched in between is KELOLAND and the rest of the Midwest. So while the overall, averaged upper level wind pattern over KELOLAND leans to the upper level high, which would bring warm and sunny weather, we’ll have small, ridge-riding low pressures at the surface that will bring more thunderstorms. A big challenge of this forecast is timing out those rounds of storms over the next week.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Exiting high pressure at the surface should keep east KELOLAND dry until late today and tonight. But the thunderstorms we are seeing in western SD early this morning will track east to northeast, making it into central SD later today and exiting west SD this morning. There is some evidence for light rain in parts of east KELOLAND by the early afternoon. Highs today will be in the 80s.

Developing surface low pressure this afternoon should be the trigger needed to get more thunderstorms, some strong to severe, going this afternoon and those storms will move east to southeast through the afternoon, lasting well into tonight. While we can’t completely rule out tornadoes, the initial severe storm threat will be hail and once the storms merge together, the severe threat will switch to a wind threat. Overnight lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s. Some fog is possible in western SD overnight.

East KELOLAND will have leftover showers Saturday morning with decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Central and west SD will have the morning fog fade out, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Some spotty thundershowers are possible in and around the Black Hills during the heat of the day. Saturday’s highs will be in the 70s to lower 80s again.

Sunday will see highs in the lower 80s with another round of passing showers and thunderstorms that will begin in the west in the afternoon, lasting into Sunday night as they move west to east.

Next week continues the highs in the 70s to 80s with more scattered rain chances early in the week and again around midweek.