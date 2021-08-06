Storm Center Update- Friday AM, August 6th

Good morning! Scattered thunderstorms produced locally heavy rain and some severe weather. It started in SW MN near Ivanhoe and additional storms fired south toward Sioux Falls with wind and hail. The Sioux Falls airport picked up 1.5″of rain, a nice recharge of rain in this year of drought in so many areas of KELOLAND.

The map below shows the concentration of the 1-2″ rain amounts.

The hail near Renner was near tennis ball sized.

Yesterday’s drought monitor still shows bad conditions in much of KELOLAND.

The recent rain keeps falling in a small, concentrated area around Sioux Falls.

Weekend storms are expected. Some severe weather looks likely and a broad, slight risk zone has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center for all of southeastern KELOLAND Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible.

Futurecast shows the next round of thunderstorms entering the Black Hills region late this afternoon and tonight. We expect a few clusters of storms to move east tonight into central SD, with an increasing 30% to 40% chance of rain toward Aberdeen and Watertown. Sioux Falls will have a 30% chance of thunderstorms as well. The rain chance may linger Saturday morning, but the afternoon recovery will be key to how widespread severe weather will becoming tomorrow evening. We are getting signals of a broken line of strong to severe storms late in the afternoon along and east of the James Valley, so folks in eastern KELOLAND should pay attention to the weather for possible weather watches and warnings.

Storm chances will linger early Sunday morning in the east, but hotter weather will soon follow. Look at the heat index forecast for Monday! Stay tuned.