Storm Center Update- Friday AM, August 30th

Good Morning! We are starting the weekend forecast with areas of rain in western KELOLAND. We’ll be tracking the showers today across the west and will see the showers expand overnight. This will impact temperatures the next 24 to 48 hours.

Highs today will be in the lower to middle 70s in most areas of KELOLAND.

Tonight will be wet with a 30% to 40% chance of rain in many areas.

Tomorrow will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s in most areas as we linger shower chances in the morning with areas of clouds likely.

Rain will add up in central KELOLAND the most today and tomorrow. We are not forecasting heavy rain with this system.

Just in time for Labor Day, the weather forecast looks much warmer. We won’t hold onto the heat all week with cooler weather likely by Wednesday.