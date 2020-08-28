Storm Center Update – Friday AM August 28

It was an active evening and overnight as storms moved west to east across KELOLAND. While it was good to get the rain, it was the severe weather we could have done without.



This map shows the wind reports in KELOLAND. Strong winds started in western South Dakota yesterday evening and moved east overnight. The strongest wind gust of 104 mph was reported near Hayes at 11:00 PM.

24 hour rain totals don’t look too impressive with amounts around a half inch or more north of Interstate 90.

But, radar estimates amounts of 2-3″ for areas in between the major cities.

While we have lingering showers this morning in southern and southeast KELOLAND, we’ll eventually see sunshine this afternoon. North to northwest winds will help bring in cooler and drier air, expect highs in the 70s and 80s.



The cooler weather will last into the coming weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s for tomorrow. But western South Dakota will have strong south winds with gusts in the 30s and 40s. Winds will not be as strong in central or eastern KELOLAND.



Sunday will be slightly warmer with many in the 80s to near 90. As another round of cooler air arrives Sunday night, we’ll have showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday.



The cooler air will continue into next week with highs in the 70s.