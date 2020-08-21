Storm Center Update- Friday AM, August 21st

Another very warm forecast is ahead for KELOLAND this weekend. Rain chances are still ahead, but it should be scattered the next 24 hours.

Rain chances are still around today, but so far this morning, they have been scattered at best.

The 24 hour rain totals are low for most locations.

We need the rain in many areas. Take a look at the 30 day percent of normal rainfall map. Sioux Falls has picked up about half of normal rain.

You can see the chances of rain today on Futurecast. These scattered rain chances will continue during the evening and overnight in the east, but the weekend is looking dry.

Hotter weather is expected next week across much of the plains with some of the hottest air of the season expected.

Highs today will be in the 90s with south winds across much of the region.

Rain chances will end tonight across much of the east with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

It looks hot tomorrow…and we are only starting this heat wave.

90s are in the forecast through next Thursday. Without much rain, we’ll be hearing more about expanding pockets of drought in KELOLAND.