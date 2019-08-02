Storm Center Update – Friday AM August 2

BIG PICTURE:

Upper level high pressure will build over the next few days so we should see a warming trend as we head through the weekend. But cooler weather returns late next week as the high weakens and a trough over the Hudson bay pushes cooler weather into the upper Midwest. And while the 7-day forecast has a few chances for rain, it’s not looking like a lot of heavy widespread rain.

LOCAL FORECAST:

The rain we are seeing early this morning should fade out or move south out of the area this afternoon and early evening. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight will have leftover clouds fading out overnight. Lows will range in the low to mid 60s. Some fog is possible late tonight as well.

Saturday is looking sunny to partly sunny with light winds and afternoon temps in the 80s. Late afternoon storms possible in the west.

Sunday is looking mostly to partly sunny with afternoon temps a little warmer, reaching the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. The northeast has a chance for some late day rain and thunder.

The scattered rain chances linger into the start of next week but drier weather returns later in the week. Highs next week will be in the 80s.