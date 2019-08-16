Storm Center Update- Friday AM, August 16th

Good Morning! It was a day of severe weather in parts of eastern KELOLAND. Storms moved into Sioux Falls after 7pm and produced pockets of hail, mostly nickle to quarter size.

Here are a few of the storm reports across the region.

The risk of severe weather today is much lower, with the marginal category confined to the far southwest.

Highs will be near 80 in most locations this afternoon with spotty rain chances across the far south.

Most of the rain chances will diminsh by mid evening, with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Severe weather is possible once again tomorrow. A slight risk area is shown on the map below in yellow. Large hail and damaging wind will be the main problem.

Highs tomorrow will be mainly in the lower 80s. We think the storm chances will wait for Sioux Falls until the evening.

Another round of storms will develop on Monday and Monday night. We already have a severe weather risk with that forecast.

Temperatures will be warmest early next week, with cooler weather likely once again by Wednesday and Thursday.