Storm Center Update- Friday AM, August 14th

A number of thunderstorms have moved across KELOLAND the past 7 days. This map shows the heavier rain areas in orange and yellow, with lighter totals in green and blue. We are about to enter a drier cycle of weather over the next week or two.

The risk of severe weather this afternoon will be found east of I-29. All modes of severe weather will be possible, so stay tuned to the latest forecast.

You can see the line of storms later today east of Sioux Falls. Don’t forget about the northwest winds behind the front today too. We’ve had gusts over 40 mph with the front, but little rain chance for most of South Dakota.

Look for less humid weather for several days. That will also limit widespread rain chances for most of the northern plains.

Highs today will be cooler for most areas with upper 70s and lower 80s. Sioux Falls will still be warmer near 85.

Tonight will be dry and cooler with lows in the lower to middle 50s.

Tomorrow will be warm, but not humid. Mostly sunny skies are likely.

Right now, no rain is in the 7 day forecast. We expect comfortable temperatures for several days.