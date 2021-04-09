Storm Center Update- Friday AM, April 9th

The rain is almost done across eastern KELOLAND and it has been a very wet week for many areas. Milbank has had over 3″ of rain this week. You can see more numbers below.

Rain is also falling with this latest system in western SD. There is also more snow in the northern Black Hills.

We have winter weather headlines today for the northern Black Hills including Lead and Deadwood where winter storm warning are in effect.

Red flag warnings are also in effect for the areas that have missed the rain this week.

Futurecast shows this latest system swinging south of KELOLAND this weekend. We may see some interesting snow areas developing to our north by Sunday and Monday along with colder weather to come.

Don’t forget about the increasing wind today across much of KELOLAND. Winds will be lighter tomorrow, but will likely increase again on Sunday.

The trends are looking colder next week across much of the mid section of the country.

That colder weather could feature some snow chances. We’ll have more to say on this story in the coming days.

Highs today will be in the 50s and lower 60s as precipitation chances decrease through the day.

Tonight looks dry with lows in the lower 30s for many.

Tomorrow will be a nice day with bright sunshine for most of KELOLAND and highs in the 60s.

The 7 day forecast features cooler weather next week as highs fall into the 40s by Tuesday. We’ll stay below normal for a few more days.