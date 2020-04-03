Storm Center Update- Friday AM, April 3rd

The snow and freezing rain from yesterday in moving east this morning as skies clear.

Snow totals were heavy in spots across the north and west. Local 4-6″ amounts were reported around Mobridge, but the biggest numbers are found in the west.

Johnson Siding checked in with over a foot of accumulation. Be careful on the roads this morning as cold temperatures keep that snow frozen in the short-term forecast.

Our Futurecast forecast shows plenty of 30s for highs today, but 40s and 50s are more likely tomorrow with dry weather.

If you like warmer weather, you will like next week! A big surge of above normal temperatures will warm the plains Monday and Tuesday.

Enjoy the increasing sunshine today and stay dressed for the cool temperatures.

Tonight will be chilly again with lows in the teens under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and warmer. The wind will be plenty breezy in Pierre with gusts over 30mph from the south.

Sunday will be mild with highs in the 50s and more wind from the south.

Monday looks even warmer with 60s very common in KELOLAND.

We’ll keep the 60s through Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.