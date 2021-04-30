Storm Center Update- Friday AM, April 30th

It looks like a very nice forecast for KELOLAND and warm in western SD. The sunrise in Rapid City was very pretty.

We could use rain, however, in many areas of KELOLAND. The worst conditions on the new drought monitor are located in far northern and western SD.

The month of April will finish well above normal in northeastern SD. Sioux Falls will be close to average.

The impact of the dry weather will really ramp up today in the northwest where Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the areas shaded in pink.

Hot weather is ahead tomorrow for the southeast. Take a look at the sample temperatures from one of our short-term models. These 90s will be close to record levels.

Futurecast looks dry to start the weekend. Increasing south or southeast winds will keep temperatures mild overnight. A very warm afternoon is forecast, but notice the showers by early Sunday morning. We will see cooler weather Sunday, a trend that will continue next week.

Here are the 30s possible Tuesday morning. More chilly weather could arrive the following week AFTER Mother’s Day.

Enjoy the pleasant temperatures today with highs in the 70s and 80s across much of KELOLAND.

Tonight will be mild across the whole region.

Tomorrow will be warmest in the southeast, but everyone will be above normal for this time of year.

The 7 day forecast shows those cooler highs by Monday with the numbers in the 60s for a few days.