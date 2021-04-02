Storm Center Update- Friday AM, April 2nd

Good morning! Yesterday was mild day for many with highs in the 60s west of Sioux Falls and even 72 in Rapid City. We’ll see numbers a good 10 degrees warmer today in much of the region.

A red flag warning is in effect for much of western and north central SD today. The rest of the area has an elevated risk of fire danger today. Expect more high fire danger this weekend.

Futurecast shows a dry start to the weekend. We see very warm weather into early next week, but we also see some promising signs of rain chances returning to parts of KELOLAND. That outlook appears better on Tuesday into Wednesday. The developing storm track will be key to that forecast, so keep watching the new details the next few days.

You can see that low pressure track on the map below. The rain it brings could be beneficial, but we have plenty of time to watch the track.

Here’s a closer look at the hourly temperatures expect both today and tomorrow. It looks warm weather themes will be widespread through the region.

Enjoy highs today in the 70s west of Sioux Falls. 60s are still likely east of I-29, but that will change tomorrow.

Tonight will be mild once again with lows in the mid to upper 30s in much of KELOLAND.

The numbers look even warmer tomorrow with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Will it be a hot Easter? It might be if you live in Chamberlain or Winner.

The forecast stays very mild into early next week, but rain chance will cool temperatures starting Tuesday into Wednesday. If rain chances increase, we’ll be cutting those highs as well.