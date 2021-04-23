Storm Center Update- Friday AM, April 23rd

Good morning! Skies have cleared this morning across much of KELOLAND, but some fog has formed with the lighter winds in the Pierre area. We expect a very nice day for southeastern KELOLAND.

Rain showers produced a few hundredths of an inch of precipitation across much of eastern KELOLAND. A few more rain or snow showers are expected in western SD later today.

You can see the nice temperature rebound today in southeastern KELOLAND, but we will all feel the cooler weather tonight and tomorrow. April sunshine will help on Saturday, but highs will stay in the 50s for many areas. We want to point out the increasing snow chances late Saturday night into Sunday morning across portions of northern and eastern KELOLAND. Some accumulations are expected. There will also be a dramatic increase in temperatures for Monday with highs in the 70s and 80s in the south. Then, another system will trigger scattered showers and thunder for Tuesday into Wednesday.

Here’s a closer look at that snow forecast for Sunday morning. Watertown could easily over 2″ of sloppy snow early, but much of it will melt by the afternoon.

Warmer weather will tease us Monday, but another surge of milder weather is expected toward the end of the week.

A closer look at highs today reveals a wide range with highs in the mid 60s in Yankton and mid 40s at Rapid City.

Tonight will be colder, especially in the north with lows in Mobridge around 21.

Tomorrow will feature more sunshine, but temperatures will remain below normal with the north winds.

We expect pockets of rain and snow Sunday morning in Sioux Falls, but a nice rise in the temperature will feel nice into Monday with highs in the mid 70s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are still possible on Tuesday into Wednesday.