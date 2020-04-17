Storm Center Update- Friday AM, April 17th

Good Morning! We have a crisp, cool start to the day here in KELOLAND. The promise of warmer weather just around the corner is our top weather story.

Futurecast shows lots of sunshine today and clear skies for tonight. West winds will be a bit stronger tomorrow with the warmer weather. We do expect a cold front late Saturday and a few clouds with the front. There could be a few showers in the west and a bit of snow in the Black Hills Sunday morning.

Enjoy highs today in the upper 40s and lower 50s, closer to normal for this time of year.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid and upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be warmer with highs in the 60s in most locations!

Very little precipitation is in the forecast due to the jet stream pattern bringing mild, Pacific air. The next disturbance arrives around Thursday of next week.

Enjoy the nice and mild weather ahead. We could hit 70 by Tuesday!