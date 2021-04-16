Storm Center Update- Friday AM, April 16th

Areas of rain and snow continue to fall across parts of KELOLAND. We think the pockets of rain and snow will linger in western SD, with areas of drizzle expected at times farther east.

We still need moisture. The 30 day trends are dry West River, but the benefit of last week’s rain can be seen across eastern KELOLAND.

Even with the rain, the new drought monitor shows severe drought in the Sioux Falls area tied to long-term moisture deficits from last year. The lack of late winter and early spring moisture is really hurting northwestern and northcentral SD.

Futurecast shows temperatures moderating a bit tomorrow with more 50s in KELOLAND, but we should see a few more 60s on Sunday. We will watch the next front Sunday night and the snow that comes with it.

We may have accumulations with this system. The chances of 1″ or more are in the moderate to high category in much of KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls.

The colder air will hold a firm grip on our temperature trends early next week. We do see some improvement toward the end of the 7 day forecast.

Temperatures will remain cool, especially in western SD where pockets of rain and snow will remain. Sioux Falls will have chances of drizzle through the day.

Pockets of showers or snow will be widely scattered tonight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer with highs in the 50s for many areas. We think we’ll have more sunshine in our northern counties of KELOLAND as well.

The 7 day forecast highlights our warmer Sunday, followed by a big drop on Monday with rain and some accumulaing snow. Temperatures will be slow to recover Tuesday into Wednesday.