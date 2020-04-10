Storm Center Update- Friday AM, April 10th

Good Morning! The weather forecast will be turning more active this weekend as winter storm watch headlines start Saturday morning. The watch for heavy snow has been expanded into northern Nebraska as well.

Our latest Futurecast update shows just a few clouds today with pleasant temperatures. Rain will begin tonight in the west and mix with snow through Saturday morning. More snow will develop through the day in the west, while scattered showers could develop farther east. Snow will increase in northern Nebraska tomorrow night and head into southeastern KELOLAND on Sunday morning.

The snow forecast shows the majority of the accumulations in southern KELOLAND. 2-4″ will be possible in Sioux Falls, but locally heavier totals are possible south of I-90 and east to around Worthington. Keep and eye on the latest forecasts as north winds will increase during the day on Sunday.

Temperatures will be much colder by Easter, mainly in the 30s.

Today will be the warmest day for awhile with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Tonight will feature the first areas of rain and snow in Rapid City.

We still think Sioux Falls could get into the 50s tomorrow ahead of the developing showers. Rapid City will be much cooler in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will be below normal much of next week as shown on the map below.

The forecast does not look too active next week as the colder air leads to a drier pattern for a few days.