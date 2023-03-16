It’s a busy morning in KELOLAND as we track a number of developing weather stories. A quick tour of our early morning LIVE Cams shows the snow in a few areas, including Lake Preston as of 7am.

The snow is falling as well in Mitchell.

Blowing snow is clearly showing up on our Gregory camera.

Prepare for a lot more wind this afternoon across a big portion of eastern and southeastern KELOLAND. We will see wind gusts near 50mph from Yankton to Marshall later today. This will create near blizzard conditions at times.

A strongly worded Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of eastern KELOLAND today for the near-blizzard conditions.

You can see the eastward progression of this system. The snow won’t last a long time, but we have been watching snowfall rates increasing to 1-2″ per hour around Brookings as an example. Continue to monitor the latest updates.

Here’s a closer look at the timeline on Futurecast. Most of the snow will fall in Sioux Falls before 2pm. You can see the progression into Minnesota and Iowa through the remainder of the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall through the 20s as winds increase.

The map below shows our latest snow forecast. Keep in mind, some of the banding we are seeing on radar could easily push some of the local totals north and east of Sioux Falls a bit higher.

Don’t forget about more wind coming through KELOLAND both tomorrow and Saturday.

Much colder air is coming for the weekend. Wind chills should stay below zero much of the weekend in eastern KELOLAND.

Here are the details of the forecast.