Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, December 11th

Good Morning! A batch of light snow fell last night across part of KELOLAND, leaving behind a thin coating on the roads. Drive with care in the areas shaded in pink and blue on the map below.

Temperatures will remain cold across much of eastern KELOLAND today, but areas in the southwest will be much warmer in the 40s. As a warm front develops, we expect some light snow in the northeast tonight, extending into much of central MN through tomorrow morning.

Afternoon temperatures will stay in the single digits and lower teens in much of the east.

Overnight lows will likely be early this evening. Temperatures will be rising and are expected in the mid to upper teens by morning east of the James Valley.

Temperatures will continue to rise tomorrow, but clouds will help determine how fast we can moderate, especially the farther north and east you live.

The 7 day forecast shows the next arctic front coming our way late on Friday. A light mix of rain or snow could fall in advance of the front and falling temperatures are likely Friday night into Saturday. You can see the most active storm track stays to our south early next week.

The threat of more arctic air just beyond the 7 day forecast would likely support the idea of storms tracking to our south on the American model. The European model tries to warm us, but we’ll wait another day before buying that idea just yet.