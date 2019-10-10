Storm Center Update- Thursday AM

Good Morning! Our first winter storm of the season continues to increase across western and central KELOLAND. We expect an extended period of snow as this system slowly tracks through the region.

Winter storm warnings are in effect in the west, central, and far north. The counties in blue are under winter weather advisories.

Road conditions reports are showing plenty of snow in the west and central, but wet conditions east of the James Valley.

Our storm total snow forecast remains unchanged from yesterday morning. Expect the biggest impact in the north central, with only minor amounts in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls may actually get most of the snow late Friday into Saturday.

Futurecast shows this system slowly moving through region the next couple of days. You’ll notice the snow band rotating away from KELOLAND late Friday, but may actually reverse and move back to the south on Saturday. That’s a trend we’ll continue to watch.

Falling temps are expected across the east, with cold 20s and 30s in the west.

Tonight will be especially cold in the west with 20 in Rapid City.

Tomorrow looks cold and blustery with areas of snow East River.

The 7 day shows SLOW improvement early next week into the lower 50s by Monday.