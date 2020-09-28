Storm Center PM Update – Windy, dry, and cool most of the week

Our trend of dry days will continue, with a lot of wind the next few days. Today we’ve had a few more light rain showers, but in general skies are mostly cloudy across eastern KELOLAND and clear in the west. With a northwest wind that has been gusting over 30 mph, we are five to ten degrees colder than normal in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Winds will still be light tonight, and lingering clouds should prevent our temperatures from bottoming out too much. We look for lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week, because it’s all downhill after that. Tuesday will be breezy with a brisk NW wind, but temperatures will briefly spring back to the low 70s East River and the mid to upper 70s in the west. Winds will blow at 15-25 mph with higher gusts.

Wednesday will be windy as another cold front drops down on us. Highs will fall back below normal, in the low to mid 60s for afternoon highs. But it will feel even cooler, despite mostly sunny skies, because of northwest winds at 20-35 mph with higher gusts.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny, but breezy and even cooler for the first day of October. We’ll have morning lows in the low 40s, and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s East River.

Friday morning looks cold, in the low to mid 30s. Stay tuned, we may be talking about a frost due to the current forecast trends. One mitigating factor could be abundant cloud cover that we expect to hold much of the day. Under mostly cloudy skies, Friday afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 50s East River to the low 60s in the west.

The weekend looks less windy, but just as chilly. We will have some morning 30s Saturday AM, and there could be a few hundredths of an inch of rain during the day for Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. Just a slight chance of light showers in the NE. Otherwise, Saturday will be partly cloudy East River with the mid 50s, and mostly sunny in the west with the low 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and quiet – but cool – with the mid 50s East River and a little warmer in the west.

Monday will be a little warmer, with temperatures bouncing back to the 60s East River to the low 70s in the west.

Dry conditions will continue to be a problem. Forecast models give most of KELOLAND little or no rainfall all this week through Monday morning. Weather should improve temperature-wise the rest of next week, but with dry air we still expect little or no rainfall next week of the following weekend (October 10-11).