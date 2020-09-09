Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, September 9: Warmer, better sunshine tomorrow

It was a chilly morning in KELOLAND. Coldest temperatures were in western South Dakota. Rapid City airport got down to 25 degrees, while downtown Rapid City remained at 32. Also reaching 32 were Aberdeen, Mobridge, and Sisseton. With abundant cloud cover, especially in SE KELOLAND, temperatures have struggled to warm much above yesterday’s chilly highs.

Tonight will be another cold night, with lows in the 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for areas along and north of I-90. Winds will be light and skies will be clear to partly cloudy, with lingering cloud cover perhaps warding off the coldest of temperatures in SE KELOLAND.

We’ll turn the wind direction to the south on Thursday, and with partly to mostly sunny skies we’ll start to recover – with highs in the low to mid 60s – still below-normal for early September.

Temperatures will be about the same on Friday, though skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and we’ll bring another chance of rain showers in the forecast Friday afternoon and night. The heavier rain will be along and east of I-29, in SW Minnesota. Sioux Falls might see a few tents to a around half an inch of rainfall. Highs will be in the mid 60s East River, and the upper 60s West River.

Light rain showers will continue Saturday morning before clouds break up during the afternoon, becoming partly cloudy. Highs will warm to the low 70s East River to mid 70s in the west.

On Sunday it will be sunny and warmer – in fact above-normal – as we return to the upper 70s East River to the upper 80s in the west.

Monday and Tuesday will be very warm. Skies will be mostly sunny and we’ll be in the upper 70s to low 80s East River, and the mid 80s West River. Tuesday will be breezy.

Tuesday looks like the warmest day of the week. We’ll gradually cool back to near normal, with highs in the 70s the rest of next week through the weekend (September 19-20).