Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, September 30: Breezy and even cooler tomorrow

It is another windy day across KELOLAND, with brisk north winds containing gusts over 40 mph. The winds are also bringing colder temperatures, with afternoon temps in the 60s – a far cry from yesterday’s 80s.

Tonight the NW winds will die down. With partly cloudy skies, overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy, though north winds won’t be quite as strong as today, and we expect speeds to diminish through the afternoon. Highs will be even cooler than today, in the low to mid 50s – more than ten degrees below average for the first day of October.

Friday morning looks very chilly, with the center of the cold air mass passing over eastern KELOLAND. Frost is a possibility, but we currently anticipate there will be abundant cloud cover, and if the clouds hold it may prevent temperatures from dropping below freezing. We’re still going with Friday morning lows in the mid 30s East River. Friday afternoon looks mostly cloudy and we’ll continue the cold trend, with highs in the mid 50s East River, while temperatures return to the 60s in the west.

Saturday looks mostly cloudy East River, where a few light rain showers – a few tenths of an inch – will be possible. Rain will be slightly heavier east of I-29 in Minnesota and Iowa. Skies will be partly cloudy in the west. It will remain cool, with afternoon highs in the low 50s in the east to the mid 50s in the west.

Sunday may be frosty in the morning, with clearing skies allowing morning temperatures to fall below freezing depending on how soon the clouds break up. Sunday afternoon will be a little warmer, with partly cloudy skies in the east and mid 50s, while western South Dakota will climb into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Monday will be a little warmer and breezy, with temperatures bouncing back to the upper 60s to low 70s East River to the mid 70s in the west. Temperatures look like they will remain warm all week, with highs most days well into the 70s if not a few 80s. The warmer weather should hold through the following weekend (October 10-11).

Dry conditions will continue to be a problem. Forecast models give most of KELOLAND little or no rainfall all this week through Wednesday morning. But one of our trusted forecast models keeps us dry across the region for the next two weeks.