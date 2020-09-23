Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, September 23: More sunshine tomorrow, and dry through the weekend

It is another partly to mostly sunny and somewhat smoky day across KELOLAND. A south wind has helped to warm KELOLAND to the upper 80s to low 90s. Smoke from the western wildfires continues to create a hazy sky.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with lows in the 50s as a light south breeze turns to a northerly direction.

Tomorrow a northerly breeze turning to the east will cool temperatures a bit. But highs in the upper 70s to low 80s East River is still above normal. Smoke is expected to thin out a bit in western and central KELOLAND, where temperatures will soar to the mid 80s to around 90 degrees.

It will remain warmer than normal on Friday in eastern KELOLAND, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Westerly winds will pick up speed, and they will be strongest in the western half of South Dakota, where highs will only be in the mid to upper 70s.

Dry air continues to dominate the region, and as a result we’ve pulled rain showers from the forecast for Saturday morning. So now Saturday’s forecast will be partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s East River, and breezy mid to upper 70s West River. Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy across KELOLAND, with the first touch of cooler air coming into the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. While cooler, that’s still warmer than normal for the final weekend of September.

It looks like Monday and Tuesday will be windy as colder air drops down from the north. We’ve delayed the approach of the main cold front by about a day. So Monday’s temperatures will still be in the 70s, but only 60s on Tuesday. Wednesday, the last day of September, will be even colder, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It looks like we’ll remain below normal – in the 60s – through the first few days of October.

As far as precipitation, there just isn’t anything to suggest any rainfall through at least next Wednesday morning. We’ll put some showers in the forecast East River for Wednesday afternoon, but even that is iffy. Temperatures look to remain below normal through the following weekend (October 3-4).