Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, September 2: Windy tonight, followed by cold air for tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies dominate KELOLAND today, with temperatures bouncing back above-normal, with the 80s East River and the low 90s in the west. There is a westerly breeze helping to warm the atmosphere.

Tonight will be mostly clear, but a cold front will sweep down from the northwest. Very strong winds will come with the front, switching from the southwest to the northwest, and gusts could approach 40 mph in northern and western South Dakota. The mixing of the air will keep overnight lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. But we expect the front to come through dry.

Tomorrow will be sunny and breezy behind the front, and temperatures will drop below normal. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with a brisk NW breeze in eastern KELOLAND. We’ll have highs in the upper 70s in the west, but skies will continue mostly sunny.

Friday won’t be as breezy, but it will be just as sunny. Highs will rebound back to the low 80s East River to the mid 80s in the west.

The dry weather will continue on Saturday to start the holiday weekend, when temperatures will zoom back to the mid to upper 80s East River and the mid 90s in the west. One change in the forecast is a delay in the arrival in the next cold front. So Sunday also looks warm, with partly cloudy skies and highs will be in the upper 80s in the east to around 90 in western South Dakota.

Labor Day Monday will be mostly cloudy across KELOLAND, and we’ve bumped up the likelihood of showers. But temperatures will still be on the warm side of normal, with the low 80s East River, while Rapid City will have a better chance of rain and colder air holds the temperature around 70 degrees.

The cold air is still expected next week, though a day later. Highs will only be in the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, with chilly mornings in the 40s both days. A few locations may not even make it to 60.

Below normal temperatures are still expected to last through the middle of September.