Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, September 18

It is a pleasant late summer day across the region. Skies are sunny, and a west breeze has taken the humidity out of the air. Temperatures are in the upper 70s, and will probably top out in the low 80s later today.

Tonight we will have a mostly clear sky – the exception being SE KELOLAND, where there could be a few thunderstorms south and east of Sioux Falls. Lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60, with only a very light west breeze.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, with mostly sunny skies. There could be some thicker clouds in the SE corner of KELOLAND. Highs will remain above-normal, in the low 80s. We will have a SE breeze 5-15 mph, stronger West River.

The potential for strong or severe thunderstorms increases significantly on Friday. Since there will be abundant moisture available, we will also have the potential for heavy rainfall. Currently the most likely target of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain is northwest of Sioux Falls. Central South Dakota is currently rated a slight risk for severe weather, with Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND a lesser, marginal risk.

Otherwise we will have brisk south winds, and highs in the low 80s. Current timing of the front would bring thunderstorms from west to east Friday afternoon and nighttime. Sioux Falls and SE corner of KELOLAND have the best chance of rainfall Friday night.

Rainfall is likely to continue into Saturday morning, and then decreasing as the front moves east Saturday afternoon. Behind the rainfall it will be somewhat breezy and cooler, with temperatures falling back to normal in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday and Monday look nicer, with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and even cooler, with highs in the low 70s – close to normal for this time of year. We’ll bring showers into the forecast for Sioux Falls on Tuesday, but the rest of the area should remain rain-free for the first few days of Autumn.

The rest of next week looks cooler, with temperatures falling back into the upper 60s to low 70s for the final weekend of September.