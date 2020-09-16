Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, September 16: Remaining cool tomorrow and Friday

Smoke continues to hang over KELOLAND creating hazy skies, especially in western South Dakota where the smoke from the western wildfires is especially thick. After the passage of a cold front we have a north wind, and temperatures are about ten degrees cooler than yesterday.

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies, with lows in the mid 40s East River to around 50 in the west. Winds will be light and from an easterly direction.

Tomorrow we’ll have partly cloudy skies I the east and mostly sunny skies in the west. Temperatures will again be on the cool side of normal, in the upper 60s to around 70 East River, and the mid to upper 70s in the west – with a southeasterly breeze.

Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND has a chance of some early morning showers on Friday, but they will be very light. The rest of Friday will be partly cloudy and cool. A southeasterly breeze will do little to warm us, with highs in the upper 60s East River to the mid 70s in the west.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy. A southerly wind will warm temperatures back to normal, into the mid 70s East River. Western South Dakota will be even warmer, in the mid 80s. Sunday will be windy and warmer, with Sunday’s highs in the low 80s. We had been carrying some Sunday showers, but now it looks like they will be slower to get here, so we’ve delayed them until Monday.

On Monday, there will be some morning showers East River, but again they will be moisture starved and very light. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Autumn officially begins Tuesday at 8:30 am CT. The rest of Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80s. Wednesday will be a little cooler, and a front dropping down from the north may produce some afternoon showers.

Current data still suggests temperatures will remain a bit above normal for the rest of next week through the following weekend (September 26-27) before cooling for the last few days of September.