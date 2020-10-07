Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, October 7: Breezy and a little warmer tomorrow

A series of cold fronts will impact KELOLAND next week, dropping our temperatures back to October normal. Until then, it remains warm. Today we’ve had mostly sunny skies and a north breeze has cooled us from yesterday’s extreme warmth. But today’s temperatures in the 70s are still warmer than normal for this time of year.

Tonight we’ll have clear skies, with lows in the upper 30s in the north to the mid 40s in the south. Winds will become light.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a brisk SE wind warming us a few degrees. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, while we will be in the low to mid 80s West River.

Heat returns on Friday, which will also be mostly sunny. With a gentle westerly breeze, highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A weak front will come through early on Saturday, but it will be dry so no rain is forecast. Temperatures will fall back to the mid to upper 70s, which is still about ten degrees above normal. Things will start to change on Sunday. It will be partly cloudy and windy and cooler on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 under partly cloudy skies. An incoming front will produce some light rain showers from the afternoon hours on. Those rain showers will move east Sunday night.

Hurricane Delta, which will move north after making landfall in the Gulf states, may impact the flow of air over our area. But right now the forecast models continue to point at a widespread rainfall on Monday across KELOLAND. Brisk winds will also draw cooler air – 60s – into our region. As far as rainfall totals, a combination of models suggests Sioux Falls and the I-29 corridor could get a half-inch to an inch of rainfall. Lesser amounts, a few tenths of an inch, are indicated in the western half of South Dakota.

Rain should end early Tuesday, with highs dropping back to normal, in the low to mid 60s. Rapid City and the west will be cooler. The remainder of next week looks near normal, with highs in the 60s. Temperatures should continue to cool, perhaps with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, for the end of next week through the following weekend (October 17-18).