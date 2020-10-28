Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, October 28: Cooler tomorrow before Friday and Saturday warming

Skies have been partly to mostly sunny across KELOLAND, with warming temperatures and melting snow. Temperatures have been climbing into the 40s; and combined with sunshine the gradual warmup and snowmelt is underway.

Tonight will again be mild, though a weak cold front dropping down from the north means there will be a light northerly breeze. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s, with the coldest temperatures where the snow cover remains thickest.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and a few degrees cooler. There will be a light northerly breeze that will eventually turn to the south, but not until temperatures have topped out in the upper 30s in the East and the 40s to mid 50s in the west with an incoming warm front.

We’ll bounce back with warmer air on Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy in the east with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s, while western South Dakota will have abundant sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s to upper 50, with the warmest temperatures in the western edge of South Dakota.

The weekend starts with a partly to mostly sunny and windy Saturday for Halloween. Strong winds will push highs closer to normal, in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Sunday – with the clocks falling back with Daylight Saving Time ending at 2 AM – will be partly cloudy and a bit cooler East River with the passage of a front.

The warmup begins in earnest on Monday, with partly cloudy skies and above-average highs in the mid 50s East River to the low 60s West River. Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and even warmer, in the low to mid 60s across KELOLAND. The rest of the week looks free of any rain or snow concerns, and temperatures will remain much above normal in the 60s. Those warm temperatures will hold into the weekend (November 7-8), although it looks like a cold front will lead to colder temperatures from Sunday into the following week.