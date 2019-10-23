Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, October 23: Cold tomorrow, warming Friday-Saturday

A fast-moving system is moving light showers (and a few snow showers) from northwest to SE across KELOLAND today. Most of the snowflakes have been north of I-90, while rain showers have generally been occurring south of I-90. With the abundant cloud cover and northerly breeze, temperatures have been much below-normal in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tonight skies will clear from north to south as a pool of colder air drops down from the north. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s… about ten degrees colder than average.

Tomorrow we will have partly cloudy skies, and temperatures will again be chilly, with highs in the mid 40s. Winds won’t be much of a factor – just a gentle northwesterly breeze.

Friday will be sunny and warmer, as a south breeze and the sun warms us near-normal, in the mid 50s East River to the low 60s West River.

The weekend will start warm and somewhat breezy on Saturday. We expect highs around 60 in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, and the upper 50s to the north and west. Rapid City will be windy, with late day showers possible.

Sunday could bring some light showers in the morning along with another area of incoming cool air. Skies on Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Rapid City will be colder, in the mid 30s, with some snow showers.

Monday will be partly cloudy and even colder. High temperatures will only be a few degrees either side of 40 degrees.

On Tuesday, skies will cloud up as an area of low pressure slides through KELOLAND. Winds will increase, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Many locations – including Sioux Falls – could get a mix of rain and snow. It is very early to talk about amounts, but it looks like a general one-to-two inch event, with some areas receiving more rain.

After a very cold morning in the teens to low 20s, highs will remain in the 30s on Wednesday. It will be about the same on Halloween Day, temperatures much colder than normal. And we are likely to remain colder than normal – generally in the mid 40s – through the first few days of November.