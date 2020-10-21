Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, October 21: Cold and cloudy through the weekend – more snow on the way

It has been another cloudy and cold day, with a band of light to moderate snowfall in northern South Dakota that could produce 1-3”. There are some spots with light rain between I-90 and Highway 14 in eastern South Dakota.

With an easterly breeze, temperatures are about 15 degrees colder than normal, in the 30s for most places. SE South Dakota is in the low 40s, which means today is cold – but also the warmest day we will see until the middle of next week.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight through tomorrow evening in northern South Dakota, with a general swath of 4-8” including the Aberdeen area. There will also be a north wind tomorrow that could cause some visibility issues due to blowing snow.

Tonight an area of low pressure will start to move across KELOLAND. There will be snow in western South Dakota and a mix of rain and snow in central and NE KELOLAND. An easterly breeze will cause temperatures to drop into the mid 20s to low 30s, so there could be freezing of any liquid on the roadways. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND could get some drizzle or freezing drizzle toward morning as temperatures dip near freezing.

Tomorrow we expect drizzle or rain in Sioux Falls and SE South Dakota because temperatures should rise into the mid 30s. It will be cooler to the north and west, where snowfall is expected. Rapid City could get an inch or two, Pierre could see 2-4” of a wintry mix, while Aberdeen and the NE can expect 6-8” total snow. There will be a fairly brisk NE wind turning to the north, and high temperatures will only reach the mid 30s, which is about twenty degrees colder than usual for this part of October.

Friday will be precipitation-free, but it is still going to be mostly cloudy and cold, with a northerly breeze. Highs will be in the mid 20s in the north with the 30s in southern KELOLAND.

The weekend looks cloudy and cold. Saturday morning lows will dip into the single digits in the north, and the teens in the south. Highs both days this weekend will only reach the mid 20s in the north and the 30s in southern KELOLAND. Another round of snow that could produce a few or even several inches will cross the area, starting Saturday afternoon in western South Dakota and then sweep across the area on Sunday. Snowfall amounts are still in question, but we expect strong winds on Sunday to accompany whatever snow we receive.

Behind that front, Monday looks very cold – KELOLAND looks unlikely to get above freezing. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with morning lows in the teens, and afternoon highs in the 20s.

Our run of cloudy days should ease on Tuesday and Wednesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies. That means that Tuesday morning will be very cold – single digits in mostly of KELOLAND. Tuesday’s highs should hit the mid 20s in the north to the low 30s in the south. Wednesday will warm even more, to the 30s in the north to the low 40s in the south.

There is no sign of any big warmups in sight. Temperatures look to remain colder than normal, including Halloween and the first few days of November.