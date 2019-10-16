Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, October 16: A few days of warming

The thick clouds of the morning have broken up, and now we just have wispy high clouds drifting across KELOLAND. Winds have switched to a southerly direction, so temperatures have recovered to the upper 40s East River to the upper 50s West River.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear, and the south breeze will become very light. Temperatures should fall into the low to mid 30s – except for western South Dakota, where temperatures will remain in the low 40s.

Tomorrow looks very nice. It will be sunny in the morning, with clouds slowly increasing during the afternoon. There will be only a southeast breeze, and temperatures will warm a few degrees above-normal, in the low to mid 60s East River, and the upper 60s to mid 70s in central and western South Dakota.

Friday will be partly cloudy and breezy and warm. Highs across KELOLAND will be in the 60s with a southerly wind. The winds will switch to a northwest direction in Rapid City and pick up speed as a front approaches.

Saturday looks like a fine day, although it might be breezy in places. It will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across KELOLAND.

Sunday looks mostly cloudy and rainy across KELOLAND. We’ll include thunder in the forecast for SE KELOLAND beginning with the afternoon hours. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s due to abundant cloud cover, and it will be breezy in northern and western KELOLANDs.

Monday looks rainy and windy, as well as cooler. Highs will only be in the low 50s on Monday, and temperatures may not get out of the 40s in Rapid City. Most of us will only get rain, but there could be some snow mixed in for Rapid City and the Black Hills area.

Tuesday will also be breezy, as more cold air pours in from the northwest. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Looking long-term, it looks like temperatures will remain below-normal, mostly in the 50s, all of next week and the following weekend. It looks even cooler – with some days in the 40s – as we head toward Halloween.