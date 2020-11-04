Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, November 4: Three more days of warmth before we start to cool

We have had yet another sunny day across KELOLAND, with temperatures again fairly close to yesterday, in near-record territory, with only a gentle breeze across the region. Mitchell, Brookings, Huron, and a half dozen other KELOLAND cities have already set record high temperatures.

Tonight there will be a few high clouds streaming over the area, but nothing will come out of those clouds. Low will be quite mild, in the low 40s – which is about ten degrees warmer than normal for overnight lows in KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day. Highs will again be in the low 70s East River to the upper 70s West River. There will be a light westerly or southwesterly breeze, under 15 mph.

Winds will pick up out of the south on Friday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, so we will again have a shot at setting some new record highs. Highs will be in the mid 70s East River to the upper 70s West River.

We have changed the forecast a bit for the weekend, slowing down the progression of the strong cold front that will pass through the area from west to east. That means we’ve raised the temperatures a bit for the weekend ahead of the rush of incoming cold. On Saturday, it will be partly cloudy (and breezy East River). Highs will again be near the existing records, in the low to mid 70s. On Sunday it will be very windy, with gusts over 40 mph possible. Highs will fall back to the upper 60s (only the 50s in Rapid City). We’ve cut back slightly on our rainfall chances with the change in frontal timing.

Monday will be breezy, though not as windy as Sunday. Rain or a light snow mix will be possible with the colder air. Highs will only be in the mid 30s. Central South Dakota may reach the low 40s, but again it will be breezy.

Sioux Falls’ best chance of snow – an inch or two – will be on Tuesday. The rest of the area, to the north and west, will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s to around 40.

Wednesday, Veterans Day, will be slightly warmer, in the low to mid 40s under partly cloudy sky.

All of next week looks dramatically cold, with highs in the 40s, which is five to ten degrees below normal for the second week of November. Right now it looks like the following weekend (November 14-15) will be only a few degrees warmer.