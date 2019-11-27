Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, November 27: Big storm for Black Friday weekend

The snowfall is long gone, though numerous clouds remain in its wake. Sioux Falls picked up about 4” – more to the east and SE in NW IA and southern Minnesota. Today’s temperatures have been a bit below normal in the 20s to low 30s.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight, with a very light NE breeze and lows in the teens.

Thanksgiving Thursday will be cloudy, with a light mix of light rain and (mostly) light snow. Snowfall accumulations will be under an inch, but that could cause some travel issues because the temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. There will be a SE breeze, stronger in central and western South Dakota. There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for central and NE South Dakota starting at noon.

Attention turns to what could be a potent storm system arriving on Black Friday. Skies will be cloudy, with a SE breeze bringing moist air into KELOLAND. We expect to see widespread rain – remaining rain most of the day in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND – while mixing with and then changing to snowfall in northern, central, and western South Dakota. Temperatures will range between the mid 20s and mid 30s all day long, which means all types of winter precipitation will be possible.

Because of the strength of this storm, all but SE KELOLAND are under a Winter Storm Watch for Friday evening to Sunday morning. There will be a potential for icing, especially in eastern KELOLAND Friday and Saturday. The snowfall will be heavy in northern and western South Dakota – over 6”. The northern Black Hills might even see a couple feet. The other area of concern is winds. We have indications of very strong winds well in excess of 30 mph, so blizzard conditions are pretty likely. Also, those winds and icing could result in power outages. This will be a widespread, powerful storm – and prolonged, all weekend long. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND look like more rain than snow, but we could see snowy impacts by Sunday.

Monday will be very cold, with single digits to the low teens in the morning above fresh snow cover. Monday afternoon’s highs will only be in the low 20s East River, despite clear to partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be slightly warmer (30s), but we’re still expecting colder than normal temperatures all of next week as December begins.