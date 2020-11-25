Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, November 25: Dry Weather for Thanksgiving Day and Beyond

Where cloud cover held steady, temperatures struggled to get out of the 30s. West River, however, we were able to warm up into the 50s at times.

Cloud cover along and east of I-29 will gradually diminish, allowing clearer skies to take over as we go into the night. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 20s.

Beyond a bit of a breeze that will be in place, Thanksgiving Day should end up being rather nice. Seasonably mild temperatures in the low to mid 40s should be observed.

Black Friday won’t be as breezy, but we’ll still have some rather nice conditions in place. Even with a minor trough pivoting through the region, we’ll stay dry with highs in the mid 40s East River and low 50s West River.

A brief spike on the thermometer comes along by Saturday, with highs rising into the 50s East River and even into the low 60s to the west.

After the passage of a dry cold front on Sunday, temperatures tumble to near average levels.

All the while we remain dry with no decent chance for any kind of moisture through the start of December.