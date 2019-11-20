Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, November 21: Much cooler couple days

Skies have clouded over and rain showers have started popping up in eastern KELOLAND, and we’ve had some areas of light snowfall in western South Dakota. Despite the clouds, Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND has warmed above-normal into the 50s. A northerly wind has cooled the rest of the area, which has seen cooler temperatures in the 40s.

Tonight light rain showers will become more numerous, and then change to light snowfall from west to east during the overnight as temperatures cool into the 20s. We’ll have a brisk northerly wind driving the cold air down upon us. Any snowfall will be light, though the northern Black Hills is under a Winter Weather Advisory for 2-5 inches of snow.

Tomorrow we’ll have light snow East River in the morning after less than an inch of accumulation. Clouds will decrease during the afternoon, but a northwest wind will keep us much cooler than recent days, with highs only in the 30s.

Friday morning looks chilly, in the teens. But it will be a sunny day, with afternoon highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures should moderate for the weekend, with highs near or perhaps a few degrees above-normal. We expect mid 40s with mostly sunny skies on Saturday (western South Dakota could be around 50). Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, and a couple degrees warmer in the upper 40s East River to the mid 50s West River.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs near normal in the low 40s. We could also have some light showers.

Temperatures will cool down for the Thanksgiving travel period. Forecast models are still disagreeing about when and how much snow will be coming our way for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thanksgiving Day. There is certainly the potential for a few inches of snowfall during those three days. One thing that is more certain is that temperatures will be below normal. At this time – and this is far from certain – the most likely time for snowfall appears to be Wednesday and Thursday.